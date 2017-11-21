Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Gets rare helper Monday
Lovejoy dished out an assist while skating 20:16 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota.
Lovejoy's defensive prowess earns him plenty of playing time, but the stay-at-home defenseman rarely contributes offensively. While his four points in 10 appearances this season are respectable, expect Lovejoy to fall off that pace before long, as he posted only seven points while suiting up for all 82 games last season.
