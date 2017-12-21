Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Healthy scratch again

Lovejoy will serve as a healthy scratch in his fifth straight game Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

After the acquisition of Sami Vatanen -- combined with the emergence of rookie Will Butcher -- Lovejoy has found himself without a role on the Devils' blue line. A healthy Mirco Mueller (collarbone) -- who just resumed skating -- would only serve to create more of a logjam on defense. The 33-year-old Lovejoy is under contract with New Jersey through 2018-19 for $2.67 million, a significant sum of money for a guy sitting in the press box.