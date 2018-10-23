Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Lands on IR
Lovejoy (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Lovejoy's spot on the active roster will be occupied by Eric Gryba. This news likely affects only a small percentage of fantasy owners, as the former has only averaged 15:49 of ice time through five games to start the season. Still, Lovejoy is physical and has a knack for blocking shots, so the New Jersey puck pluggers will certainly miss him while he tends to his injury.
More News
