Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Lands on IR

Lovejoy (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Lovejoy's spot on the active roster will be occupied by Eric Gryba. This news likely affects only a small percentage of fantasy owners, as the former has only averaged 15:49 of ice time through five games to start the season. Still, Lovejoy is physical and has a knack for blocking shots, so the New Jersey puck pluggers will certainly miss him while he tends to his injury.