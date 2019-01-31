Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Misses game-day skate
Lovejoy (upper body) wasn't able to participate in Thursday's game-day skate, effectively ruling him out against the Rangers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Lovejoy will miss his fourth straight outing due to his upper-body issue. The blueliner notched three points in his previous six outings, but shouldn't be expected to be a regular offensive contributor. Once cleared to return, the veteran figures to bump Egor Yakovlev back down to the minors.
