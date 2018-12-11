Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Offensive ineptitude continues

Lovejoy didn't factor into the scoring while recording one shot and a minus-1 rating over 17:33 of ice time during Monday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Lovejoy has three assists in 26 games, with the last of those coming back on Nov. 6. His 17:33 of ice time in this one was the most the stay-at-home defenseman has played since Nov. 25, but he's still irrelevant in pretty much all formats.