Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Offensive ineptitude continues
Lovejoy didn't factor into the scoring while recording one shot and a minus-1 rating over 17:33 of ice time during Monday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Lovejoy has three assists in 26 games, with the last of those coming back on Nov. 6. His 17:33 of ice time in this one was the most the stay-at-home defenseman has played since Nov. 25, but he's still irrelevant in pretty much all formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...