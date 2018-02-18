Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Offensive outburst for stay-at-home boy

Lovejoy scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Lovejoy had a great game, but it still doesn't change the fact that he has seriously limited fantasy value. He has just eight points (two goals, six assists) in 37 games.

