Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Out again Saturday
Lovejoy (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Ducks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Lovejoy will crack the scoresheet every now and then -- he's compiled one goal and five helpers over 43 games this season -- but he's mostly in charge of making life easier for New Jersey's goalies. His continued absence is a tough pillow to swallow for a team that's averaging 3.38 goals per game this season -- 26th in the NHL.
