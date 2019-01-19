Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Out again Saturday

Lovejoy (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Ducks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Lovejoy will crack the scoresheet every now and then -- he's compiled one goal and five helpers over 43 games this season -- but he's mostly in charge of making life easier for New Jersey's goalies. His continued absence is a tough pillow to swallow for a team that's averaging 3.38 goals per game this season -- 26th in the NHL.