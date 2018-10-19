Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Out Saturday
Lovejoy (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
With Lovejoy in recovery mode, the Devils will likely turn to Steve Santini to fill in on their third pairing against Philadelphia. The 34-year-old American, who's tallied one assist in five games this campaign, will hope to heal up in time for Thursday's matchup with the Predators.
More News
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Tallies assist Thursday•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Collects nine points in 2017-18•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Offensive outburst for stay-at-home boy•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Two points since Nov. 20•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Capitalizes on favorable matchup•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Healthy scratch again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...