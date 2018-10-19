Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Out Saturday

Lovejoy (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

With Lovejoy in recovery mode, the Devils will likely turn to Steve Santini to fill in on their third pairing against Philadelphia. The 34-year-old American, who's tallied one assist in five games this campaign, will hope to heal up in time for Thursday's matchup with the Predators.