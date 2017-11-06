Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Posts two points in shootout loss
Lovejoy recorded a goal, assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating over 20:12 in the 5-4 shootout loss against the Flames on Sunday.
With the score, Lovejoy has already tied his one-goal mark from last season; he also has three points in six games. While it's a great start, owners shouldn't expect much more from Lovejoy in the scoring department. He's never posted more than five goals or reached 20 points during one season in his entire career. Lovejoy is only useful in leagues where time on ice is a category, and even in that department, he's lagging a bit, as he's averaged about 16:30 per game this season.
