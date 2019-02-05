Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Remains sidelined

Lovejoy (upper body) will not suit up Tuesday against the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Lovejoy's presence at practice Monday was an encouraging sign, but it appears he'll take aim at Thursday's game against the Kings, at the earliest, to rejoin the lineup. Even if the veteran defenseman does return in the near future, the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues probably won't reflect it given his six points through 43 games.