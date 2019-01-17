Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Scratched with injury Thursday
Lovejoy will miss Thursday's game against the Islanders due to an upper-body injury, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It has yet to be determined whether it will be Egor Yakovlev or Steve Santini replacing Lovejoy against the Isles, but judging on offensive upside alone, the former would be the more tempting fantasy option if he gets the call. As for Lovejoy, he's more of a shutdown type, picking up 45 hits and 59 blocked shots through 43 games this season.
