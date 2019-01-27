Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Shifted to IR
Lovejoy (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, with the transaction retroactive to Jan. 15.
With Lovejoy's IR move backdated, he won't need to wait an additional seven days to return. However, Egor Yakovlev figures to be on hand with the parent club until Lovejoy proves physically fit to draw back into New Jersey's lineup.
