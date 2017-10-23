Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Struggling to find consistent role

Lovejoy recorded three hits and blocked one shot during Friday's 3-0 defeat to San Jose.

After appearing in all 82 games for New Jersey last year, this was only the third time Lovejoy has played in the 2017-18 season, as he was scratched four of the previous five games. Although the 33-year-old has never been a consistent point scorer -- his career high is 18 -- he's reportedly looked lost on defense recently, so don't expect him to gain any fantasy relevance anytime soon.