Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Takes twirl Tuesday
Lovejoy (upper body) was able to skate Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Lovejoy wasn't able to practice, but the defenseman did hit the ice for a solo session as a notable step in his recovery. For now, he remains on injured reserve with a seemingly outside chance of drawing into Thursday's game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...