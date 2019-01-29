Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Takes twirl Tuesday

Lovejoy (upper body) was able to skate Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Lovejoy wasn't able to practice, but the defenseman did hit the ice for a solo session as a notable step in his recovery. For now, he remains on injured reserve with a seemingly outside chance of drawing into Thursday's game against the Rangers.

More News
Our Latest Stories