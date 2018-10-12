Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Tallies assist Thursday
Lovejoy registered an assist, a plus-2 rating and three blocked shots during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
Lovejoy is well on his way to his best season with the Devils, having registered all of eight points in 57 games during 2017-18. The veteran rearguard is a steady presence for the Devils but has yet to establish much fantasy relevance in his 13-year NHL career.
