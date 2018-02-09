Play

Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Two points since Nov. 20

Lovejoy still has just two points since Nov. 20 after failing to mark the scoresheet in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.

You have to go back even further to Nov. 5 to find Lovejoy's lone goal of the season. The stay-at-home defenseman looks destined to fall short of double-digit points for the second consecutive season since signing with New Jersey.

