Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Two points since Nov. 20
Lovejoy still has just two points since Nov. 20 after failing to mark the scoresheet in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.
You have to go back even further to Nov. 5 to find Lovejoy's lone goal of the season. The stay-at-home defenseman looks destined to fall short of double-digit points for the second consecutive season since signing with New Jersey.
More News
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Capitalizes on favorable matchup•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Healthy scratch again•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Gets rare helper Monday•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Posts two points in shootout loss•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Struggling to find consistent role•
-
Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Remains in Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...