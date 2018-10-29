Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Will make road trip
Lovejoy (lower body) will join the team on its upcoming road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The 34-year-old veteran has tallied an assist in five games so far in 2018-19. Lovejoy's last game came on Oct. 18 and he's missed every contest since then with a lower-body injury. Even when he returns to game action, the Devils' blueliner isn't a fantasy option.
