Devils' Ben Lovejoy: Will return Thursday

Lovejoy (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While he tallied an assist in the game prior to his placement on injured reserve, Lovejoy owns just six total points on the season and a career-high mark of just 18 back in 2013-14. The veteran blueliner's return shouldn't shake up many fantasy leagues, with his biggest asset being his sound defensive play.