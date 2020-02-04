Devils' Ben Street: Activated and optioned
The Devils reinstated Street (upper body) from injured reserve Tuesday and assigned him to AHL Binghamton.
Street had been sidelined since Jan. 9 with the upper-body injury. Even though the 32-year-old is healthy again, he doesn't have a full-time role waiting for him in the Devils' third or fourth line, so he'll move back to the minors to play regularly.
