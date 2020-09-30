Street penned a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Street saw action in just three games for the Devils this season in which he notched one assist, four shots and three hits while averaging 8:08 of ice time. The University of Wisconsin product spent the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Binghamton for which he racked up 15 goals and 27 helpers. Despite his solid numbers in the minors, the 33-year-old veteran has logged a mere 59 games over seven years in the NHL in which he has earned three goals, six assists and 73 shots. Fantasy players should expect Street to continue featuring heavily in the minors next year as well.