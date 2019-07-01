Devils' Ben Street: Inks two-way deal
Street signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level, and $425,000 at the AHL level, with the latter more likely for Street's future. He will provide solid organizational depth for the Devils, but Street also put up five points in 21 NHL games with the Ducks last season. Expect the 32-year-old to start in the minors next season, but be one of the first call-ups should the team get hit with injuries.
