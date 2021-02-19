site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: devils-ben-street-returned-to-bus-league | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Devils' Ben Street: Returned to bus league
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Street was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Street has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season and will likely spend most of the campaign in the minors or on the taxi squad.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read