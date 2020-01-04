The Devils recalled Street from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

Street hasn't played an NHL game in over a year, but he continues to be dominant in the AHL ranks. Over 33 games this season, he's compiled 13 goals and 20 assists, and he's earned a spot on the AHL All-Star team. Street will enter the lineup Saturday against the Avalanche if Jesper Bratt (undisclosed) can't go.