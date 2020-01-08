Play

Street dished out an assist and launched a shot on net in Tuesday's loss to the Islanders.

It was Street's second game with the big club, and he nearly scored in the first period on a no-look shot directed at Thomas Greiss. Just a few shifts later, the 32-year-old notched his first NHL point of the campaign with a secondary assist on P.K. Subban's goal. Whether Street can secure a long-term role at the top level remains to be seen, but he'll stick around as long as Jack Hughes (upper body) and Jesper Bratt (undisclosed) are sidelined.

