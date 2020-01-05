Devils' Ben Street: Season debut against Avs
Street had three shots on goal and was five-for-nine on face-offs (55 percent) in his season debut against Colorado on Saturday.
The 32-year-old pivot continues to try to fulfill his NHL dream. He has just 57 games since 2012-13 and they've accumulated with the Flames, Avs, Wings, Ducks and now the Devils. There's no fantasy value here, but you have to pull for Street.
