Street had three shots on goal and was five-for-nine on face-offs (55 percent) in his season debut against Colorado on Saturday.

The 32-year-old pivot continues to try to fulfill his NHL dream. He has just 57 games since 2012-13 and they've accumulated with the Flames, Avs, Wings, Ducks and now the Devils. There's no fantasy value here, but you have to pull for Street.