Devils' Blake Coleman: Absence confirmed
Coleman (upper body) will sit out Thursday's contest with Chicago, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
It's not all bad news for Coleman and the Devils, as he took part in Thursday's morning skate. Coleman and his teammates will be travelling to Minnesota for another game Friday, which would be the next opportunity for the 27-year-old to get back in the lineup.
