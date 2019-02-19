Coleman (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's home game against Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Coleman has been out since Feb. 12 with an upper-body injury, and has finally been deemed healthy enough to return. The Devils will hope the 27-year-old can find his scoring touch, as he hasn't recorded a point in his last six games. Kurtis Gabriel will likely draw out of the lineup to make room for Coleman.