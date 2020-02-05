Coleman collected two power-play assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

The two-point night ends a four-game pointless skid for Coleman and moves the winger's point total this season to 29. A down year for the Devils as a team, it's been a solid one for Coleman, needing just eight more points over the remainder of the regular season to set a new career high. If Coleman keeps having nights like this, the team will have no choice but to give him more time on the power play.