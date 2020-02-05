Devils' Blake Coleman: Bags pair of assists in SO loss
Coleman collected two power-play assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
The two-point night ends a four-game pointless skid for Coleman and moves the winger's point total this season to 29. A down year for the Devils as a team, it's been a solid one for Coleman, needing just eight more points over the remainder of the regular season to set a new career high. If Coleman keeps having nights like this, the team will have no choice but to give him more time on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.