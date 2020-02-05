Play

Coleman collected two power-play assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

The two-point night ends a four-game pointless skid for Coleman and moves the winger's point total this season to 29. A down year for the Devils as a team, it's been a solid one for Coleman, needing just eight more points over the remainder of the regular season to set a new career high. If Coleman keeps having nights like this, the team will have no choice but to give him more time on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories