Devils' Blake Coleman: Bags two points
Coleman scored a goal and added a helper in Monday's win over the Penguins.
Coleman set up Damon Severson's first-period goal and rocketed one of his own past Matt Murray's blocker in the second frame. His production has come in waves this season, but the Texas native continues adding to his career highs with both 18 goals and 29 points through 49 games.
