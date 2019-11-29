Coleman scored twice and added a pair of assists Thursday, finishing with four points in a 6-4 win over Montreal.

Don't get used to these kinds of performances from Coleman. The winger's four-point effort moved him up to 14 points in 24 games this season. After being held to four points in 16 games to begin the year, the 28-year-old has found the scoresheet 10 times over his last eight appearances and could be a solid depth add to fantasy rosters, provided Coleman is available and hasn't already been scooped up by another savvy owner. The Devils next play the Rangers on Saturday, and in the two teams' only other meeting this season, Coleman scored a goal.