Devils' Blake Coleman: Big night sinks Habs
Coleman scored twice and added a pair of assists Thursday, finishing with four points in a 6-4 win over Montreal.
Don't get used to these kinds of performances from Coleman. The winger's four-point effort moved him up to 14 points in 24 games this season. After being held to four points in 16 games to begin the year, the 28-year-old has found the scoresheet 10 times over his last eight appearances and could be a solid depth add to fantasy rosters, provided Coleman is available and hasn't already been scooped up by another savvy owner. The Devils next play the Rangers on Saturday, and in the two teams' only other meeting this season, Coleman scored a goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.