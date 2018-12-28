Devils' Blake Coleman: Breaks out of slump
Coleman potted two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston.
Both of Coleman's tallies came in the third period. The first goal gave his team a 3-1 lead and eventually turned into the game-winner, while the second was an empty-netter with the extra man. This offensive outburst came out of nowhere, as Coleman had just two goals since Nov. 17 and came into this one mired in a five-game point drought.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...