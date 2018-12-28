Coleman potted two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston.

Both of Coleman's tallies came in the third period. The first goal gave his team a 3-1 lead and eventually turned into the game-winner, while the second was an empty-netter with the extra man. This offensive outburst came out of nowhere, as Coleman had just two goals since Nov. 17 and came into this one mired in a five-game point drought.