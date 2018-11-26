Devils' Blake Coleman: Cleared to play
Coleman (illness) took warmups in preparation for Monday's road game against the Panthers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Coleman should be good to go, despite the illness rendering him a game-time call. The third-year skater has seven goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating through 23 games.
