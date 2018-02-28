Devils' Blake Coleman: Could sit once Maroon plays
Coleman tied for the team lead with four blocked shots in 13:50 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Coleman's most significant contributions came on the penalty kill, as his 2:30 of shorthanded ice time was just six seconds behind Travis Zajac's team-leading total. While trade deadline acquisition Michael Grabner dressed for this one, fellow addition Patrick Maroon did not. Given Coleman's modest offensive output (15 points in 60 games), he's a serious candidate to come out of the lineup once Maroon's ready to go for his new club.
