Coleman logged an assist and three shots on goal over 22:40 of ice time and 2:02 of power-play ice time.

Coleman's assist was one to watch. The Texas native gathered the puck from a sprawling defender, then faked a shot -- drawing the attention of three defenders and Sergei Bobrovsky -- and passed the puck through the slot to Travis Zajac, who scored the game-tying goal on a wide open net. The assist was Coleman's first point since Jan. 28 against Pittsburgh -- although he missed four games in that span. Since returning from an upper body injury Feb. 19, the 27-year-old has averaged 19:20 of ice time.