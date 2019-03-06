Devils' Blake Coleman: Earns helper in loss
Coleman logged an assist and three shots on goal over 22:40 of ice time and 2:02 of power-play ice time.
Coleman's assist was one to watch. The Texas native gathered the puck from a sprawling defender, then faked a shot -- drawing the attention of three defenders and Sergei Bobrovsky -- and passed the puck through the slot to Travis Zajac, who scored the game-tying goal on a wide open net. The assist was Coleman's first point since Jan. 28 against Pittsburgh -- although he missed four games in that span. Since returning from an upper body injury Feb. 19, the 27-year-old has averaged 19:20 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...