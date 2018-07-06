Devils' Blake Coleman: Elects for arbitration
Coleman was among 44 players to have filed for salary arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline, per NHLPA.com.
According to the web site ThoughtCo., only 30 players filed for salary arbitration in 2017. It's likely the expansion draft had something to do with the fact that there were fewer players going the arbitration route ahead of last season. Coleman's arbitration hearing will take place between July 20 and Aug. 4 -- assuming the two sides don't settle on a new deal for the pivot sooner.
