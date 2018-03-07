Play

Coleman finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Coleman potted his seventh goal of the season as part of a four-goal opening frame for his club and raised his point total to 17 with a helper in the second. He ended an 11-game point drought with this performance, so there's no rush to add the 26-year-old grinder in most formats.

