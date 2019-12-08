Coleman registered an assist, seven shots on goal, three hits and four PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Coleman had a secondary assist on Travis Zajac's first-period tally, but he was buzzing all night in the offensive zone. Unfortunately, one of his two minor penalties was for a check to the head of Yannick Weber. It's unclear if any supplemental discipline will follow for Coleman. On a positive note, he's up to 16 points, 85 hits and 67 shots through 29 games.