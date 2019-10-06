Devils' Blake Coleman: Finds assist column
Coleman picked up an assist in a 7-2 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
Already with a pair of goals to his name this season, Coleman picked up his first assist of the year in Saturday's lopsided loss, giving him three points through two games. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2018-19 campaign where he recorded a career-high 36 points and eclipsed the 20-goal mark (22) for the first time of his career.
