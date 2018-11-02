Coleman went top shelf for his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 road loss to the Red Wings.

Travis Zajac fought hard for possession along the half wall and slid the puck to Coleman, who was right at the doorstep to tie the game with 14:12 elapsed in the second period. The 2011 third-round (75th overall) draft pick will look to stay hot in Saturday's road game against the Islanders.