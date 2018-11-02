Devils' Blake Coleman: Finds back of net in loss
Coleman went top shelf for his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 road loss to the Red Wings.
Travis Zajac fought hard for possession along the half wall and slid the puck to Coleman, who was right at the doorstep to tie the game with 14:12 elapsed in the second period. The 2011 third-round (75th overall) draft pick will look to stay hot in Saturday's road game against the Islanders.
More News
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Inks three-year deal with New Jersey•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Elects for arbitration•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Tendered qualifying offer Monday•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Succeeds in bottom-six role•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.