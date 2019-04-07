Coleman dished out a helper to go with five shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida, finishing the season with 22 goals and 14 assists in 78 games.

Coleman's best offensive season was accompanied by a career-high 71 PIM and a career-worst minus-19 rating. He remains under contract through the 2020-21 campaign at a team-friendly $1.8 million AAV.

