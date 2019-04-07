Devils' Blake Coleman: Finishes season with 22 goals
Coleman dished out a helper to go with five shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida, finishing the season with 22 goals and 14 assists in 78 games.
Coleman's best offensive season was accompanied by a career-high 71 PIM and a career-worst minus-19 rating. He remains under contract through the 2020-21 campaign at a team-friendly $1.8 million AAV.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...