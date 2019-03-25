Devils' Blake Coleman: Game-time decision
Coleman will be a game-time call versus Buffalo on Monday due to an undisclosed issue, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Coleman is bogged down in a five-game pointless streak, but has already set career highs in goals (21), assists (13) and shots (195). If the Taxes native is unable to give it a go, Drew Stafford could slide up to the top line, while the Devils utilize Egor Yakovlev as a seventh defensemen.
