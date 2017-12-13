Coleman snagged an assist in Tuesday's clash with the Kings.

Coleman's helper extends his point streak to three games, his longest such stretch of the 2017-18 campaign. The 25-year-old is likely to continue seeing top-six minutes as long as Marcus Johansson (ankle) remains sidelined. If he maintain his current pace, Coleman should be able to challenge for the 20-point mark in his first full season in the NHL.