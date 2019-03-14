Coleman finished off Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers with a shorthanded goal.

The shorty gives Coleman three goals and a helper over his last three games, with two points coming down a man. Coleman is up to 21 goals and 13 assists in 67 games, and he's showed little hesitation to shoot, with 183 shots on the year. The physical forward remains a solid depth option in many fantasy formats.

