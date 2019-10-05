Devils' Blake Coleman: Highlight-reel effort wasted
Coleman scored two goals on four shots while adding three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.
His second tally of the night was an early candidate for goal of the year in the NHL, as Coleman lifted the puck over Laurent Brossoit one-handed while falling to the ice after getting tangled up with Dmitry Kulikov. Coleman scored a career-high 22 goals last season, but unless he sees consistent shifts alongside Nico Hischier or Jack Hughes, the 27-year-old winger is unlikely to become a regular offensive threat for the Devils.
