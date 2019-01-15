Coleman scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

He potted the Devils' first and last goals of the evening while helping set up a Travis Zajac tally in between. Coleman has found his way onto the scoresheet in four straight games and has five goals and seven points in his last six contests, and the 27-year-old has already established new career highs in goals (16) and points (26) on the season.