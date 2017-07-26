Coleman signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Devils on Wednesday.

Coleman is likely facing an uphill battle to secure a spot on the 23-man roster, given the number of prospects that will be given a look during training camp -- including Brandon Gignac and first-overall pick Nico Hischier. The 25-year-old Coleman saw action in 23 games last season in which he tallied just two points and a minus-7 rating. The center's numbers were significantly better in the minors -- 19 goals and 20 assists in 52 contests -- but he will need to standout among a crowded field of young talent.