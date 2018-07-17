Coleman signed a three-year, $5.4 million contract with the Devils on Tuesday, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.

After becoming a restricted free agent, Coleman ultimately became arbitration eligible and had a hearing scheduled for July 22. But, with the two sides able to agree on terms with five days to spare, Coleman will avoid having to go through that process. Coleman appeared in 79 games for the Devils last season, recording 13 goals and 12 assists.