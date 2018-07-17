Devils' Blake Coleman: Inks three-year deal with New Jersey
Coleman signed a three-year, $5.4 million contract with the Devils on Tuesday, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.
After becoming a restricted free agent, Coleman ultimately became arbitration eligible and had a hearing scheduled for July 22. But, with the two sides able to agree on terms with five days to spare, Coleman will avoid having to go through that process. Coleman appeared in 79 games for the Devils last season, recording 13 goals and 12 assists.
More News
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Elects for arbitration•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Tendered qualifying offer Monday•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Succeeds in bottom-six role•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Ends 11-game point skid•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Could sit once Maroon plays•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...