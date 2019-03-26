Devils' Blake Coleman: Lights lamp in win
Coleman scored a goal in Monday's win over the Sabres.
Coleman had a rough road in five games leading up to this contest with no points and a minus-8 rating. It didn't take him long to buck that trend with power-play goal just 1:55 into regulation. The 27-year-old winger now has 22 goals and 34 points on the season, although he's still plagued by a minus-16 rating.
