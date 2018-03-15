Devils' Blake Coleman: Lights lamp twice in win
Coleman scored a pair of goals, his first two-goal game of his career, in an 8-3 win over Vegas on Wednesday.
Two goals is a nice outing and would have made Coleman a great play in a daily league if you used him, but it also makes up 22 percent of his goal total for the entire season. The reality is that points don't come often for Coleman, and they certainly don't arrive often enough to make chasing them worthwhile. He simply doesn't produce enough to make him an option in most leagues.
