Devils' Blake Coleman: On fire over last 10 games
Coleman factored in all three Devils' goals in a 3-0 win over the Flyers. He scored an empty-net goal and set up the first two scores.
Coleman has 10 points in 17 games, but eight of those have come in his last 10 games. He's in his late 20s and last year was his first full season. This level of production will be hard to sustain, but if he comes close to that pace, Coleman will be an exceptional value play in fantasy. Give him a try.
More News
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Finds back of net in loss•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Inks three-year deal with New Jersey•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Elects for arbitration•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Tendered qualifying offer Monday•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Succeeds in bottom-six role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...