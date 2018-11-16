Coleman factored in all three Devils' goals in a 3-0 win over the Flyers. He scored an empty-net goal and set up the first two scores.

Coleman has 10 points in 17 games, but eight of those have come in his last 10 games. He's in his late 20s and last year was his first full season. This level of production will be hard to sustain, but if he comes close to that pace, Coleman will be an exceptional value play in fantasy. Give him a try.